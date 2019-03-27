LaGrange alum Colton Frank hits walk-off home run in Cajuns’ win over Tulane

LAFAYETTE, LA (KPLC) - The UL Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns picked up an in-state victory over Tulane Tuesday night, 7-6 in walk-off fashion.
Tied at 6 in the ninth inning, outfielder Colton Frank was called in to pinch-hit to open the inning. The freshman wasted little time in the box, crushing a first-pitch, walk-off homer to break the tie and win the game.
The LaGrange alum has played in seven games for the Cajuns this season, but the homer was the first hit of Frank’s college career.
