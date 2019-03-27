FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Two-vehicle crash reported on La. 378 in Moss Bluff

MOSS BLUFF, LA (KPLC) - A two-vehicle crash has been reported on La. 378 near Park Road in Moss Bluff, according to Derek Senegal with Louisiana State Police.
The driver of a Ford Mustang was traveling in the eastbound lanes of La. 378 when they struck a black SUV in the center turning lane, according to Senegal.
The driver of the Mustang lost control of the vehicle which caused them to strike a ditch and trees.
Two people involved in the wreck have been transported to local hospitals. Senegal says injuries range from minor to moderate.
Delays are expected in the area.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.