FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice weather continues; weekend cold front arriving

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Another cool and crisp morning is in store today with temperatures running a few degrees cooler than yesterday as we start the day with plentiful sunshine and northerly breezes keeping humidity low and a very comfortable feel. Bright sunshine should again allow temperatures back up into the 70s this afternoon.
Tonight is looking to remain generally clear with overnight lows in the upper 40s to around 50. Winds will begin to shift southeasterly overnight and will start the return of the humidity gradually on Thursday and especially by Friday which is our first mentionable rain chance. Right now only a few afternoon showers are in the forecast for Friday with the main rain expected late Saturday into Saturday night ahead of a cold front.
Severe weather with this front isn’t likely but some thunderstorms will accompany its arrival Saturday night with temperatures taking quite the dip behind the front on Sunday. Some lingering rains on the back side of the front will continue into Sunday. Meanwhile temperatures will struggle to reach the lower 60s for highs and lows Sunday night into Monday morning are back into the 40s.
Skies look to remain cloudy on Monday with some patchy drizzle lingering with highs on Monday again in the lower 60s. Sunshine looks to finally return again by next Tuesday and Wednesday as temperatures finally start to warm back up into the 70s.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
