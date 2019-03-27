First Alert Forecast: Clouds and rain back on the return by this weekend

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Through the rest of the day, there will be a lot of sunshine with little to no clouds. Temperatures will warm up slightly to the mid 70s. it will be a great day! One thing we are watching is the wind. The winds will be turning from the east to more out of the south. That will not bring the humidity back right away, but it will have an effect on our temperatures.
This evening, it will be very nice. There should be a beautiful sunset with limited clouds around. I do not expect any rain. If you have any evening plans to be outdoors, I would keep a jacket with you. It will be a little chilly once the sun sets. The winds will be shifting to the south during the evening, so the temperatures will not cool as quickly. Temperatures after sunset will be falling to the lower 60s.
Overnight, those temperatures will continue to fall. They will not be as cold as this morning, but cold enough to grab a jacket for tonight, or early in the morning tomorrow. This is because of the winds blowing out of the south keeping the temperature elevated a few degrees. It will be nice and clear with no chance of rain.
Thursday will start out nice with limited clouds and plenty of sunshine. Throughout the day, the clouds will begin to increase. Particularly later in the day. There will still be some sunshine every now and then. I still do not expect any rain, though. Temperatures will warm up to the mid 70s. It will not be a bad day at all!
Friday will have more clouds around and not as much sunshine. It will be a cloudy, dreary day. There is also a slight chance of rain, too. I have only a 20% chance right now. There is discrepancy between the two more reliable computer models about the likelihood of rain. As we get closer, we will have a better idea what the weather will do on this day.
There are a lot of events taking place on Friday, particularly the Live at the Lakefront. Of course, we don’t want any rain. As of now, it looks like there will be some rain, but the question remains, how much? And when will it come to an end? I think any rain we do see will be in the evening on Friday, maybe more like Friday night.
Over the upcoming weekend, there will be another cold front approaching. This will bring more rain and likely a few storms as well. As of now, it looks like the front will be passing sometime late on Saturday. That is when I have the rain chances the highest at 40%. So, during the day on Saturday, I do not expect any rain. By the evening, that is when the rain should arrive.
By Sunday, I still have a 40% chance of rain. Any rain we still have lingering in place on Sunday will be in the morning. All the rain should come to an end by the afternoon. Temperatures will be a lot cooler thanks to the cold front. Highs on Sunday will reach the lower 60s in the afternoon. So, you may need a jacket if you are going to be outdoors.
Monday next week will still be cloudy thanks to this cold front stalling just to our south. I have a 10% chance of rain since that front will be close, and a few showers could still pop up. Temperatures will still only warm up to the lower 60s. Most of that is due to the lack of sunshine.
By the middle of next week, that stalled front will move away, and a high-pressure center will build in over Texas. This will bring the sunshine back as the rain and clouds move away. Temperatures will also be warmer and reach the 70s.
