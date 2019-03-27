Electrical workers & Future Farmers of America offer teens career development

“I showed value to my students in the classroom, that they could never pay someone to have to pay someone to do these simple electrical tasks around their house," Smith said. “If they wanted to change out a ceiling fan they knew which wire was hot, they knew which wire was the neutral, they knew how to turn off breakers and secure things and safely do their own upgrades in their house so even if they don’t explore this for a career, this is the best consumer education.”