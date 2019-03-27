Education town hall addresses teacher pay raises, retention, recruitment and funding

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - Teacher pay raises, teacher retention and recruitment and school funding were discussed at Tuesday’s education town hall meeting.
“Legislators really want to know what they think. They *really wanna know what’s this issue," Teri Johnson, president of Calcasieu Federation of Teachers, said.
Which is why the town hall was held— to have educators and lawmakers meet to discuss the needs of students and public schools ahead of this legislative session.
“You heard from them, they’re not educators. They only know what people tell them, so, if we want to influence our legislators, we need to be the ones telling them," Johnson said.
Those in attendance submitted questions to be answered by the panel which consisted of Senator Ronnie Johns, Representative Stuart Moss, Senator Dan Morrish and Representative John Guinn.
The main topic of the night was teacher pay raises, the $1,000 teacher pay raise and $500 pay raise for support staff proposed by Governor John Bel Edwards. Some wondering if that $1,000 could be tripled to $3,000.
“If the money was there, I could vote for a $3,000 pay raise because our educators absolutely deserve it. I’m going to be realistic with you, I do not see a $3,000 pay raise coming this year, I just don’t see it," Johns said.
While Vicky Johnston, president of the Calcasieu Association of Educators said it would be nice to get that big of a raise, but knows it’s not realistic.
“So I understand all that, so anything that they can give us is appreciated. I would love for it to be tripled, I think our support staff needs a lot more than a $500 raise, some of the support staff in our schools work hard, hard and they’re living at the poverty levels and they’re working just for insurance and that needs to change because they put in as many hours as we do," Johnston said.
Another question proposed the idea of increasing entry level salaries by 10 percent to recruit more teachers, Johnston saying it’s only fair.
“I think it needs to happen because these days, someone goes to college for four years most likely they had to take out student loans. Well, if you graduate from college with student loans it’s hard to pay it back if you’re not making $40,000 a year," Johnston said.
“I would like to see some structure in there, to get our starting teachers at a level to entice them to get people back into education, get people interested in being educators again, because it’s just not happening right now," Johns said.
The upcoming town hall meetings are as follows:
- Thursday, March 28 at FontaineBleau high school
- Tuesday, April 2 at Independence Stadium
- Thursday, April 4 at Terrebonne Parish Library
