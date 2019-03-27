EBR leaders to discuss policy regarding officers escorting funeral processions

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Metro Council is holding an emergency discussion about the rise in crashes and deaths from drivers hitting motorcyclists in funeral processions.
The council will discuss the issue Wednesday afternoon. A vote on a measure introduced by Trae Welch is expected.
The move comes after Corporal Shane Totty was killed while escorting a funeral procession back in February. Another officer was injured while escorting a procession recently off of Florida Boulevard.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.