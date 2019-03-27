Cowboy pitching staff carrying team following slow start

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese baseball team is coming off its biggest win of the season thus far— a 2-0 shutout over the No. 17 LSU Tigers.
Freshman Brett Payne was masterful in just his second start of the season. The Lumberton, Texas native would pitch six innings, while only allowing two hits. Payne would pick up five strikeouts as well.
“The thing that I’m most proud of with the boys is how they bounced back from a tough weekend, we got to see Brett Payne do what he can do. We all knew what was in him, it’s just the fact that he did it on a big stage," said coach Justin Hill. "We were looking for some more guys to be able to help us during this stretch at some point.”
He continued the recent string of stellar pitching performances by the Cowboys. Over the Pokes’ last eight games, McNeese has allowed 25 runs (3.00 ERA) which comes to an average of just over three runs per game. Comparing that to McNeese’s first 17 games (6.32 ERA) sees a three and a half run improvement.
The offense for McNeese has seen a large dip in production that coincides with the pitching resurgence.
“At the beginning of the year we struggled as a pitching staff allowing 13, 16 and 14 runs," said relief pitcher Peyton McLemore following McNeese’s 1-0 win over Houston. "We are returning the favor and picking them up while they struggle.”
Despite the decrease in runs allowed, a winning record hasn’t followed. During that same eight-game stretch, McNeese is 4-4 including being swept at home vs. UIW.
The Cowboys currently are ranked third in the Southland Conference in runs scored with 169. That’s due in large part to McNeese’s first 17 games in which the Cowboys averaged over eight runs per outing. However, the Cowboys’ torrid stretch to open the season has cooled off and the Pokes are now averaging three and a half runs per game.
Hill is hoping to get both pitching and hitting going at the same time as the team enters the heart of its conference schedule.
“The best part about it is that we’ve seen what we can do offensively and we’ve seen what we can do defensively. We’ve seen the pitching come around and we’re still running the bases at a good tilt. We’re just not getting as many opportunities right now," said Hill. “Credit the other teams, they aren’t screwing the games up. Sometimes you have to get some good fortune by them screwing the game up, but sometimes you have to force them to screw up.”
LSU did that for McNeese on Tuesday allowing a pair of runs to score on wild pitches. Hill said he’s preparing the team to win however the opportunity comes.
“We’ll have to force our way into it,” said Hill. We’ll just see if we can get out to a good lead and figure out from a team standpoint how we are going to win games differently.”
