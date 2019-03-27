Cowboy pitching staff carrying team following slow start

“The best part about it is that we’ve seen what we can do offensively and we’ve seen what we can do defensively. We’ve seen the pitching come around and we’re still running the bases at a good tilt. We’re just not getting as many opportunities right now," said Hill. “Credit the other teams, they aren’t screwing the games up. Sometimes you have to get some good fortune by them screwing the game up, but sometimes you have to force them to screw up.”