Assessor holding workships for residents eligible for tax freezes

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Assessor’s office will hold several workshops throughout the area to help seniors, disabled veterans and disabled citizens sign up for “Special Assessment Level Freezes” without having to fight the traffic to come to the Lake Charles office according to a news release.
Special Assessment Level Freezes stop the value of your property rising due to any future reassessments.
Citizens only need to apply if they have not previously applied for a special assessment level freeze; if the household income is less than $75,594; if they have recently reached the age of 65; become a disabled Veteran with a 50 percent or more service connected disability, or 100 percent disabled through the Social Security Administration.
For more information on the qualifications to file for these “Special Assessment Level Freezes” and the documentation needed, please call the Calcasieu Parish Assessor’s Office at 337-721-3000.
Workshop schedule:
Iowa Town Hall – 9 a.m. - noon, Tuesday, April 16.
Vinton Town Hall – 9 a.m. - noon, Thursday, April 18.
Westlake City Hall – 9 a.m. - noon, Tuesday, April 23.
DeQuincy City Hall – 9 a.m. - noon, Thursday, April 25.
Moss Bluff Senior Center – 9 a.m. - noon, Thursday, May 2.
The assessment level freezes may also be applied for during regular office hours, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, at the Lake Charles Office, 1011 Lakeshore Dr. #101 or from 8:30 a.m. - noon on Wednesday mornings at the West- Cal Satellite Office, 500A N. Huntington St., Sulphur.
