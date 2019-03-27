Additional name added to list of Baton Rouge clergymen accused of sexual abuse of minors

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge has updated the list of clergymen accused of sexual abuse against minors.
Deacon James Lakewood of the Archdiocese of New Orleans served in the Diocese of Baton Rouge without any credible allegations against him, however, he has been publicly identified by another diocese on a report unrelated to the Diocese of Baton Rouge.
Lakewood, who was born in 1933, was ordained as a deacon for the Archdiocese of New Orleans in 1974. The abuse reportedly happened in the late 70s and he was removed from the ministry in 1978. The Diocese of Baton Rouge says his only pastoral assignment was at the Center of Jesus the Lord in New Orleans. He did, however, also serve as a lay teacher at St. Aloysius in Baton Rouge for five months.
Any abuse involving clergymen should be immediately reported to the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) at 855-452-5437. The abuse should also be reported to the diocese’s victim assistance coordinator, Amy Cordon, by calling 225-242-0250.
Click here for the full, updated list of Baton Rouge area clergymen credibly accused of sexual abuse against minors.
