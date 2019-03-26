Those indicted in Gotreaux homicides plead not guilty to murder

JEFF DAVIS PARISH, LA (KPLC) -Two men arrested and indicted for murder in the killings of a Lacassine couple appeared in State District Court in Jennings.
Two men, Javari Guidry of Houston and Jordon Legros of Welsh appeared in court where each pleaded not guilty to two counts each of second-degree murder.
The two are under indictment for the shooting deaths of 72-year-old Walter Joseph Gotreaux and his wife, Cecelia Darlene Gotreaux, who had just turned 70. The couple lived along U.S. 90 East. They were discovered dead in their home on Dec. 16, 2018 after deputies were asked to check on them.
Jeff Davis District Attorney Michael Cassidy said Guidry is represented by Pride Doran, an attorney in private practice from Opelousas.
Cassidy says Legros has asked for a public defender.
Both men have remained in jail since their arrests in December.
Gotreaux was in the insurance business and past president of the Cajun French Music Association.
One of the last places the couple was seen was at Eucharistic Adoration at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Church in Lake Charles.
Robbery is believed to be the motive for the killings. When it happened, the sheriff said they believed the Gotreauxs were targeted.
Cassidy says a trial date has been set for Sept. 16 and that the judge is allowing 30 days for any motions to be filed. He says a status conference will be held in the case on Sept. 4.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.