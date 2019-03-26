SWLA Arrest Report- March 25, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for March 25, 2019.
Carlton Robert Baxter, 31, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.
Kathy Renee Hensley, 33, Sulphur: First-offense operating while intoxicated, child endangerment law- operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle while license is suspended, unlawfully supplying any product for the purpose of falsifying a screening test, illegal use of drugs in the presence of someone under 17, production, manufacturing, distribution or possession of Schedule I drugs.
Rufus Martin Jean, 66, Lake Charles: Probation detainer for New Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office, Instate detainer for New Orleans Police Department.
Robert Dwayne Shuffer Jr, 22, Lake Charles: Partial reimbursement by indigents, simple battery, contempt of court.
Dustin Stewart Thompson, 38, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery, domestic abuse battery; strangulation, domestic abuse battery-serious bodily injury, false imprisonment, simple robbery.
Toni Cartez January, 20, Lake Charles: Contributing to the delinquency of juveniles; misdemeanor offense.
Amanda Rae Aymond, 33, Lake Charles: Parole violation.
Wayland Lekeith Thibodeaux, 45, Lake Charles: Parole violation.
Quincy Rahene Bordelon, 27, Lake Charles: Simple assault, battery of emergency room, emergency services, or healthcare professional personnel.
Cecil Heath Vickers, 52, Lake Charles: Contempt of court, probation violation.
Dewayne Eugene Miller, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug, first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less), two counts of possession of a Schedule II drug, production, manufacturing, distribution or possession of Schedule I drugs.
Mark Edward Fee, 38, Sulphur: Third-offense domestic abuse battery, probation violation.
Traman Landon Thibodeaux, 37, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer, contempt of court.
Kelsey Renne Monceaux, 21, Sulphur: Theft less than $1,000.
Aaron Kyle Fontenot, 40, Bell City: Disturbing the peace.
Wendi Lea White, 34, Sulphur: Probation violation.
Reginald Deshawn Lee, 41, Sulphur: Indecent behavior with juveniles, resisting arrest.
Jazmine Kiara Washington, 23, Iowa: Simple battery.
Christopher Ray Alexander, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription, first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less), contraband in a penal institution.
Ahrianna Monail Bullock, 19, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things from $25,000 or more, production, manufacturing, distribution or possession of Schedule I drugs, first-offense possession of synthetic marijuana, possession of a Schedule I drug.
Angelica Cedillo, 35, Atlanta, Georgia: Out of state detainer.
Shannon Paul Parker, 48, Lake Charles: Production, manufacturing, distribution or possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kina Faye Beaudeaux, 28, Vinton: Revocation of parole.
Bradley Aaron Chaumont, 33, Lake Charles: Obtaining CDS from multiple health care practitioners.
Georgia Michelle Sanchez, 48, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000.
Amanda Lynn Brown, 21, Vinton: Obscenity.
Derek Gerard Jackson, 35, Lake Charles: Two counts of theft less than $1,000, simple assault, criminal trespass, intimidating, impeding, or injuring witnesses; injuring officers; penalties, simple assault, criminal trespass.
Dallas Michelle Sutton, 20, Starks: Production, manufacturing, distribution or possession of Schedule I drugs, production, manufacturing, distribution or possession of Schedule IV drugs, prohibited acts, Schedule II; child endangerment.
Edward Aaron Jr, 58, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace, failure to comply with sex offender identification requirements.
Brian Jeffery Sias, 31, Iowa; Domestic abuse battery.
Keith Jad Hebert Jr, 22, Gueydan: Terrorizing.
Earl Joseph Bellard Jr, 47, Lake Charles: Three counts of failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator, contempt of court, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Adrea Marie Mann, 32, Iowa: Domestic abuse battery.
Keaton Johnathan Blau, 25, Houston, Texas: Out of state detainer.
Eric Shan Pine, 36, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule IV drug, contempt of court.
