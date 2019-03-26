Study: La. receives F for efforts to remove lead from school water

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A new study gives Louisiana a failing grade for efforts to remove lead from school drinking water.
The study released by the Environment America Research & Policy Center and the U.S. Public Interest Research Group (U.S. PIRG) Education Fund analyzed lead testing policies for 31 states.
Louisiana and 21 other states earned an F grade based on laws and policies related to lead in school drinking water.
Washington, D.C. received a B+, the highest score in the study.
A FOX 8 investigation in November uncovered elevated lead were found in the drinking water of at least 12 public schools in Jefferson, Orleans and St. Tammany parishes.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.