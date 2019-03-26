LSU football 2019 schedule

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Below is the 2019 schedule for the LSU football team. Results will be added.
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Time (CT)
|Results
|Media
|National L Club Spring Game Pres. By Tony Chachere's
|4/6/2019
|Spring Game
|Baton Rouge, La. (Tiger Stadium)
|1:00 p.m.
|--
|SECN / 104.5/104.9
|8/31/2019
|Georgia Southern
|Baton Rouge, La. (Tiger Stadium)
|TBA
|--
|9/7/2019
|Texas
|Austin, Texas (Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium)
|TBA
|--
|9/14/2019
|Northwestern St.
|Baton Rouge, La. (Tiger Stadium)
|TBA
|--
|9/21/2019
|Vanderbilt *
|Nashville, Tenn. (Vanderbilt Stadium)
|TBA
|--
|10/5/2019
|Utah State
|Baton Rouge, La. (Tiger Stadium)
|TBA
|--
|10/12/2019
|Florida *
|Baton Rouge, La. (Tiger Stadium)
|TBA
|--
|10/19/2019
|Mississippi St. *
|Starkville, Miss. (Davis Wade Stadium)
|TBA
|--
|10/26/2019
|Auburn *
|Baton Rouge, La. (Tiger Stadium)
|TBA
|--
|11/9/2019
|Alabama *
|Tuscaloosa, Ala. (Bryant-Denny Stadium)
|TBA
|--
|11/16/2019
|Ole Miss *
|Oxford, Miss. (Vaught-Hemingway Stadium)
|TBA
|--
|11/23/2019
|Arkansas *
|Baton Rouge, La. (Tiger Stadium)
|TBA
|--
|11/30/2019
|Texas A&M *
|Baton Rouge, La. (Tiger Stadium)
|TBA
|--
SOURCE: LSUSports.net
