Judge denies bond for man accused in fatal hammer attack

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Jefferson Parish judge denied bond to the man accused of killing four people in a hammer attack in Terrytown.
The hearing began with members of the victims’ family entering the courtroom, including the mother of Kristina Riley, the woman allegedly beaten to death at the hands of her boyfriend Terrance Leonard.
Idele Rhodes was seen wearing a shirt with pictures of daughter and grandchildren and was visibly overcome with emotion as Leonard entered the courtroom.
As the lead detective in the case began giving testimony, the mother had to helped out of the courtroom, crying out the words: "I want that boy so dead."
The detective testified that Leonard was recorded confessing to the crimes that happened on March 2 and telling police he used a hammer to kill his victims and that he tried to clean up the crime scene but stopped because there was too much to clean up.
He also said family members told authorities that Leonard and Riley fought a lot and that there were bruises on her body just days before Mardi Gras, although none of these cases were ever documented.
"I have nothing to say right now. These are all my kids on my shirt. I have nothing to say right now. I just want to go home,” Rhodes cried.
During the bond hearing, the defense asked to have a bond set for Leonard since there have been no official indictments at this time.
The prosecutors argued that Leonard was too much of a risk as he faces four charges of first-degree and possibly the death penalty.
The court ruled that Leonard will be held without bond.
Besides Riley, and three dead children, another child is in the hospital in what doctors call stable condition.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.