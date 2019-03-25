‘How sweet it is’ billboards to go up in Baton Rouge

‘How sweet it is’ billboards to go up in Baton Rouge
'How sweet it is' billboard will be popping up around Baton Rouge (Source: LSU)
By Mykal Vincent | March 25, 2019 at 5:26 AM CDT - Updated March 25 at 11:16 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - We sure do love our billboards in Baton Rouge.

To celebrate the LSU men’s basketball team’s last-second victory over Maryland, the university will be putting up billboard around the city.

The billboards feature Tremont Waters, who’s layup with 1.6 seconds remaining put the third-seeded LSU Men’s Basketball team in the NCAA Sweet 16, 69-67, over No. 6 seed Maryland on Saturday afternoon.

“I feel like every kid dreams of that moment,” said Waters.

RELATED STORIES:

The billboards were announced in a tweet from the LSU basketball account Sunday. According to a spokesperson for the university, the billboards are in rotation at:

  • I-10 at College Drive
  • Airline Highway at S. Sherwood Forest Boulevard
  • Bluebonnet Boulevard at Perkins Road
  • Essen Lane at Anselmo Lane
  • Highland Road at I-10
  • S. Acadian Thruway at Perkins Road
  • Sherwood Forest Boulevard at I-12
  • Perkins Road at Capitol Court

No. 3 LSU will face No. 2 Michigan State in the Sweet 16 Friday in Washington, DC. The teams are set to tip at 6:09 p.m.

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.