‘How sweet it is’ billboards to go up in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - We sure do love our billboards in Baton Rouge.
To celebrate the LSU men’s basketball team’s last-second victory over Maryland, the university will be putting up billboard around the city.
The billboards feature Tremont Waters, who’s layup with 1.6 seconds remaining put the third-seeded LSU Men’s Basketball team in the NCAA Sweet 16, 69-67, over No. 6 seed Maryland on Saturday afternoon.
“I feel like every kid dreams of that moment,” said Waters.
The billboards were announced in a tweet from the LSU basketball account Sunday. According to a spokesperson for the university, the billboards are in rotation at:
- I-10 at College Drive
- Airline Highway at S. Sherwood Forest Boulevard
- Bluebonnet Boulevard at Perkins Road
- Essen Lane at Anselmo Lane
- Highland Road at I-10
- S. Acadian Thruway at Perkins Road
- Sherwood Forest Boulevard at I-12
- Perkins Road at Capitol Court
No. 3 LSU will face No. 2 Michigan State in the Sweet 16 Friday in Washington, DC. The teams are set to tip at 6:09 p.m.
