Houma man arrested after police pursuit on Sallier Street

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A Houma man was arrested following a police pursuit on Sallier Street on March 26, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
A patrol deputy noticed Nolan Ross was traveling with no lights on, says Myers. Before the deputy attempted to stop him, Ross turned into a store on Common Street, near 12th Street.
Myers says when Ross exited his vehicle, a woman ran up to the deputy and told the deputy that Ross had hit her vehicle.
Ross got back into his vehicle and sped off, Myers says. The deputy pursued Ross.
Ross refused to pull over until he was on Sallier Street, east of Lake Street around 2 a.m.
Ross faces several traffic offenses including aggravated flight from an officer and possession of marijuana. He is booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.
