Girlfriend of man found guilty of murdering soldier arrested for perjury

“Smith’s testimony completely changed from the beginning of her testimony on March 20th to the continuation of her testimony on March 21st. Smith again changed her testimony in an effort to exonerate Tobias Williams of the murder of Ellis by indicating an unknown masked assailant would appear in her driveway every three hours, with a rifle, and ask Smith if Ellis’ body was still burning. Smith testified that the assailant would then disappear only to return 3 hours later to make another inquiry. In providing such contradictory testimony Smith perjured herself in open court.”