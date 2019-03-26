Girlfriend of man found guilty of murdering soldier arrested for perjury

LEESVILLE, LA (KPLC) -The girlfriend of the man found guilty of murdering a Fort Polk soldier is accused of lying during trial to exonerate him.
The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that Dominishca Smith, 26, of Leesville, changed her testimony each time she spoke with law enforcement and prosecutors, including when she took the stand during the trial.
Tobias Williams was found guilty on Thursday, March 21, 2019, of second-degree murder and obstruction of justice in the 2016 shooting death of Capt. Jonathan Ellis. Williams is to be sentenced on Apr. 16, 2019.
On Monday, March 25, 2019, Smith was arrested on one count of perjury.
The Sheriff’s Office said that Smith’s testimony “continued to evolve” from the time she testified before a grand jury to her testimony during the trial.
“Smith’s testimony completely changed from the beginning of her testimony on March 20th to the continuation of her testimony on March 21st. Smith again changed her testimony in an effort to exonerate Tobias Williams of the murder of Ellis by indicating an unknown masked assailant would appear in her driveway every three hours, with a rifle, and ask Smith if Ellis’ body was still burning. Smith testified that the assailant would then disappear only to return 3 hours later to make another inquiry. In providing such contradictory testimony Smith perjured herself in open court.”
The Sheriff’s Office said Special Prosecutor Lea Hall was able to prove that Smith’s testimony was “false and in direct contrast to earlier sworn testimony.”
