Food for Seniors distribution day moved up one week

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Food for Seniors Program’s food box distribution has been moved up one week.
The distribution day scheduled for Friday, April 19, has been moved to Friday, April 12, to observe the Good Friday holiday, according to information from the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury. The change affects all sites.
Food box distribution in DeQuincy will move to Our Lady of LaSalette Church, at 203 S. Grand Ave, for April only.
The Food for Seniors Program, a partnership between the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury’s Human Services Department and Catholic Charities, provides nutritional food boxes filled with non-perishable goods and healthy food staples to seniors who are 60 years and older and meet federal income guidelines.
Food boxes are distributed at 17 different sites throughout Calcasieu each month.
The program is continually accepting new participants. Call 800-522-3333, ext. 9666, to register or call 337-721-4030, ext. 5111 for information.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.