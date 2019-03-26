First Alert Forecast: Plenty of sunshine for a few days before the rain returns this weekend

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Through the rest of the day, it will be nice and sunny! It will be a beautiful day with no chance of rain. There are and will be a few clouds here and there, but they will have little to no impact on our weather today. Temperatures are a little cooler compared to yesterday. Those temperatures today will reach the mid 70s.
This evening, it will be very nice. There should be a beautiful sunset with limited clouds around. I do not expect any rain. If you have any evening plans to be outdoors, I would keep a jacket with you. It will be a little chilly once the sun sets. Temperatures will be falling to the lower 60s.
Overnight, those temperatures will continue to fall. I do not expect it to be too cold, but enough to grab a jacket for tonight, or early in the morning tomorrow. It will be nice and clear with no chance of rain. Winds will also be fairly light allowing the temperature to fall tonight.
Wednesday will be a very beautiful day also. There will be a lot of sunshine with maybe a few small passing clouds. I do not expect a single drop of rain, either! Temperatures will reach the lower 70s, so it will be rather comfortable in the afternoon. It will be a great day to spend time outdoors.
Thursday will start out nice with limited clouds and plenty of sunshine. Throughout the day, the clouds will begin to increase. Particularly later in the day. I still do not expect any rain, though. Temperatures will warm up to the mid 70s. It will not be a bad day at all!
Friday will have more clouds around and not as much sunshine. It will be a cloudy, dreary day. There is also a slight chance of rain, too. I have only a 20% chance right now. There is discrepancy between the two more reliable computer models about the likelihood of rain. As we get closer, we will have a better idea what the weather will do on this day.
There are a lot of events taking place on Friday, particularly the Live at the Lakefront. Of course, we don’t want any rain. As of now, it looks like there will be some rain, but the question remains, how much? And when will it come to an end? Hopefully in time for any outdoors events you may have.
Over the upcoming weekend, there will be another cold front approaching. This will bring more rain and likely a few storms as well. As of now, it looks like the front will be passing sometime late on Saturday. That is when I have the rain chances the highest at 40%.
By Sunday, I still have a 30% chance of rain. So, I think most of the rain will be gone by this time. Any rain we still have lingering in place on Sunday will be in the morning. Temperatures will be a little cooler thanks to the cold front. Highs on Sunday will reach the mid 60s in the afternoon. So, you may need a jacket if you are going to be outdoors.
Monday next week will still be cloudy thanks to this cold front stalling just to our south. I have a 20% chance of rain since that front will be close, and a few showers could easily pop up. Temperatures will still only warm up to the mid 60s. Most of that is due to the lack of sunshine.
By the middle of next week, that stalled front will move away, and a high-pressure center will build in over Texas. This will bring the sunshine back as the rain and clouds move away. Temperatures will also be warmer and reach the 70s.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.