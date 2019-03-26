FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Pleasant air returns with cooler nights ahead this week

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - High pressure returning in the wake of Monday’s cold front will return our area to a very tranquil weather pattern for the next few days along with bring the chill at night with lows back in the 40s tonight. Ahead for our Tuesday will be plentiful sunshine and afternoon highs in the 70s with lower humidity today. Winds will be light out of the north.
Through Thursday our weather pattern will remain dry with morning lows in the 40s and afternoon highs in the 70s. By Friday, enough moisture returns with along with gusty southerly winds in advance of our Saturday cold front that a few afternoon showers will become possible with the main rain threat arriving over the weekend.
Our next highest rain chances arrive Saturday as a slow-moving cold front advances through the state, bringing another round of scattered rain and storms although the severe threat looks to remain very low with its passage. The front looks to stall offshore on Sunday, keeping rain chances in the vicinity through early next week along with a cooler end to the weekend.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.