City of Sulphur to switch from Republic to Waste Management

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) - The City of Sulphur is set to switch trash pickup from Republic to Waste Management in June.
All five Sulphur City Council members voted for the change at a special meeting Tuesday evening.
“There were a lot of factors that went into it,” Mayor Danahay said. “We looked at various things and the committee that was put together for this went through many factors. One of the biggest factors was service. We were looking for someone to do top-shelf service and we felt like Waste Management was that person.”
Danahay says Waste Management has a proven record and Sulphur looked to other cities in Calcasieu Parish that use their services.
“We knew their track record,” Danahay said. “They’ve had the parish contract for many years. Various things like price also goes into that. We heard the citizens of Sulphur were demanding a better service. We felt like Waste Management could provide that service.”
Danahay says the city will not be paying less for Waste Management’s services, but feel they are getting better service by switching.
The city’s contract with Republic ends in June and they needed to provide a 60-day notice they would be switching services.
Danahay says the contract is still being worked out and will be released at a later date.
