Bossier educator teaches lesson on compassion and kindness

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - For many folks, the idea of having the same job for over 40 years might be terrifying — but, for one Bossier City educator, her dream came true and continues to this day.
Pam Naifeh is this month’s “Gold Star” winner for the Bossier Parish School District, after spending nearly 45 years in the school system.
Even as a child, Naifeh always wanted to teach. For about 40 years, Naifeh served as a first-grade teacher at Central Park Elementary School, educating countless students.
“Kids will come up to me now, or people will come up to me now and say, ‘you taught me,’” Naifeh said.
For the past five years, Naifeh has been working to help grow, assist and mentor younger educators at Sun City Elementary School, continuing her passion of working with students and adults alike.
“Every job has a purpose, but every time you get in a classroom with children or look into a child’s eyes, you see a purpose immediately,” Naifeh said. “I’ve never met a child that didn’t want to learn.”
Hope McFarland is a kindergarten teacher at Sun City and has worked with Naifeh previously.
“She’s never over-stepping you, she’s there to supplement you at all times,” McFarland said. “If you need anything, she helps; she’s incredible, she really is.”
A number of Naifeh’s colleagues describe her as kind-hearted, positive, dedicated, magnificent and irreplaceable.
“I can’t imagine anyone that deserves this award more,” said Sun City Librarian Debra Matthews.
When asked what Naifeh plans to do next, she simply said: “I’m not much of a planner.”
