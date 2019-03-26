April Teen Connections focus on finances

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles’ April Teen Connection Seminars will be held from 5-6 p.m. Thursday, April 4, and Thursday, April 18, at the Cpl. Donald Ray Stevens Center, located at 1619 Cessford St.
On Thursday, April 4, representatives from Wells Fargo will present Money Basics for Teens. Making sound financial decisions from day one is an important step for teens.
On Thursday, April 18, Teen Connection will take a closer look at How to Establish Credit. This Teen Connection will focus on how teens can establish and responsibly use credit.
In October 2017, the City of Lake Charles began hosting Teen Connection for teenagers, 13 to 18 years old, in Calcasieu Parish. All sessions are offered free of charge.
Teen Connection is designed to help teenagers learn job skills, college prep, social media, interview skills, and ACT prep among others. The classes are instructed by educators, government officials, and business leaders in the community.
