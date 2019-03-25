SWLA Arrest Report- March 23, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for March 23, 2019.
Shasta Nicole Harbison, 30, DeRidder: Production, manufacturing, distribution or possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, in park after hours.
Gregory James Lewis II, 30, DeRidder: First-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less), production, manufacturing, distribution or possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, in park after hours.
Garrick Tyler Hitt, 20, Sulphur: First-offense possession of Marijuana.
Charles Edward Ellis Jr, 35, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joshua Dale Plaisance, 34, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kirk Collins Labiche Jr , 33, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Michael Shane Reardon, 47, Beaumont, Texas: Two instate detainers.
Jeffrey John McCune, 52, Beaumont, Texas: Instate detainer.
Brian Ramon Minor, 31, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery; child endangerment, home invasion, violations of protective orders.
Leslie James Chapman, 37, Denham Springs: Careless operation, operating a vehicle with a suspended license, possession of a schedule III drug.
Ricky Joseph Kratzer, 54, Lake Charles: Two counts of battery of a police officer and one count resisting a police officer by violence of force.
