SWLA Arrest Report- March 23, 2019

SWLA Arrest Report- March 23, 2019
By Hannah Daigle | March 25, 2019 at 11:05 AM CDT - Updated March 25 at 11:05 AM

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for March 23, 2019.

Shasta Nicole Harbison, 30, DeRidder: Production, manufacturing, distribution or possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, in park after hours.

Gregory James Lewis II, 30, DeRidder: First-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less), production, manufacturing, distribution or possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, in park after hours.

Garrick Tyler Hitt, 20, Sulphur: First-offense possession of Marijuana.

Charles Edward Ellis Jr, 35, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joshua Dale Plaisance, 34, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kirk Collins Labiche Jr , 33, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Michael Shane Reardon, 47, Beaumont, Texas: Two instate detainers.

Jeffrey John McCune, 52, Beaumont, Texas: Instate detainer.

Brian Ramon Minor, 31, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery; child endangerment, home invasion, violations of protective orders.

Leslie James Chapman, 37, Denham Springs: Careless operation, operating a vehicle with a suspended license, possession of a schedule III drug.

Ricky Joseph Kratzer, 54, Lake Charles: Two counts of battery of a police officer and one count resisting a police officer by violence of force.

Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.