SWLA Arrest Report- March 24, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for March 24, 2019.
Joshua Lee Faul, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal use of drugs in the presence of someone 17 or younger, contempt of court.
Kenneth Edward Maxeiner, 29, Lake Charles: Second-offense domestic abuse battery.
Jeremy Bias, 38, Lake Charles: Three counts contempt of court, criminal trespass, possession of a Schedule I drug, contraband in a penal institution.
Michael Brent Williams, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle, first-offense operating while intoxicated.
Dahlen Morgan Kiffe, 26, Lake Charles: Production, manufacturing, distribution or possession of Schedule I drugs.
Ashleigh Renee Bellard, 37, Lake Charles: Contempt of court, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription, first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less), possession of a Schedule IV drug, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Jacob Clark Wood, 38, Orange, Texas: Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Claudia Roxanne Jones, 42, Orange, Texas: Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule II drug, first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less).
Kendra Monique Tyshun Johnson, 22, Lake Charles: First-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Jeremy Lee Comeaux, 26, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery; pregnant victim.
Roderick Louis Roland, 48, Highlands, Texas: Resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.
John David Andrus, 59, Sulphur: Two counts of contempt of court.
Alicia Ann Cassia, 35, Lake Charles: Two out of state detainers.
Jose Luis Reyes, 30, Lake Charles: Illegal use of a weapon or dangerous instrument, obstruction of justice, resisting an officer disturbing the peace.
Michael Wayne Simpson, 34, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.
Faith Alexis Flack, 22, Sulphur: Instate detainer for Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office, domestic abuse battery; child endangerment.
Chad Wayne Franklin, 32, Lake Charles: Contempt of court, two counts possession of a Schedule II drug.
Thomas Clinton Hooper, 30, Leesville: Instate detainer.
Dylan Prentiss Gray, 24, Bunkie: Domestic abuse battery.
