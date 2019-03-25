2019 Louisiana High School All-Star baseball rosters announced

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The roster has been announced for the 2019 LHSCA / LHSBCA All-Star Baseball game on May 17-18. Southwest Louisiana athletes were selected to the West All-Star roster.
The roster is loaded with local talent as seven total athletes from Southwest Louisiana will play in the game.
Barbe’s Carter Quinn and Isaac Duplechain, DeQuincy’s Cullen Pharris, Sam Houston’s Cameron Meeks and Silas Ardoin, Leesville’s Johnathan Harmon and Sulphur’s Ben Broussard all made the 25-man West roster.
The All-Star weekend is set for May 18-19 at Louisiana College in Pineville, LA.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.