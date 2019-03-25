LEESVILLE, LA (KPLC) - A Hornbeck woman faces additional cruelty to juvenile charges after an arrest on March 22, according to a Facebook post from the Leesville Police Department.
Samantha Scroggins, 49, was initially arrested on March 1 for two counts of cruelty to juveniles in connection with complaints by parents of children who attended a local childcare facility, the post says. Scroggins was released on a bond of $17,500.
After investigating, Scroggins faces four additional charges of cruelty to juveniles. She is booked into the Leesville City Jail. Bond is set at $60,000 by a 30th Judicial District Judge.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.