Gilbert impressed with Cowboys on first day in full pads

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - McNeese wrapped up its sixth practice of the spring season on Saturday while conducting the first one in full pads and the new coaching staff came out of the 2 ½ session impressed.
“I was impressed with today’s effort,” said first year head coach Sterlin Gilbert. “I thought today went really well. The energy was good and intensity high. It’s great to see that because we can go back and coach off that.”
The practice periods were the same as previous practices for the exception of live contact in a couple segments.
“We turned the loose for live action during skell and team periods,” said Gilbert. “We also had a crossover period where we went one-on-one with the O-line vs. the D-line, linebackers paired with running backs, and defensive backs with the wide receivers.”
It was another fast-paced practice with a lot of things being implemented but also a lot of reps being worked.
“We still have a lot of work to put in and a lot of work to do,” said Gilbert. “But everybody got reps today.”
The Cowboys will be back on the field on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons next week, leading up to next Saturday’s first of three scrimmages of the spring.
That will take place a 11 a.m. but will be closed to the public. That is also the day for McNeese’s coaching clinic that will begin at 9 a.m.
“We’re excited about next Saturday,” said Gilbert. “We’ve gotten a good response for the coaching clinic and we still have some open spots.”
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.