First Alert Forecast: Showers and storms today, but the sunshine returns tomorrow

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Through the day, it will start out with plenty of clouds around. I do not expect any rain early in the day. Those rain chances will be increasing though. By the afternoon, there will be a few showers and storms around. A cold front will be pushing through bringing the rain. I do not expect any severe weather, but there could be some strong winds, and frequent lightning in a few storms. Temperatures will also be quite warm reaching the 80s this afternoon.