First Alert Forecast: Showers and storms today, but the sunshine returns tomorrow

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Through the day, it will start out with plenty of clouds around. I do not expect any rain early in the day. Those rain chances will be increasing though. By the afternoon, there will be a few showers and storms around. A cold front will be pushing through bringing the rain. I do not expect any severe weather, but there could be some strong winds, and frequent lightning in a few storms. Temperatures will also be quite warm reaching the 80s this afternoon.
This evening, the cold front will have passed, so the rain chances will be coming down. There may be a few small showers left over around sunset, but I think the storms will be gone. The rain chances will continue to drop after sunset, and the rain should be gone by nightfall. Temperatures will be dropping quickly after sunset, so you may still need a jacket if you will be out this evening.
Overnight, since the front has now passed, the rain is gone, and the clouds will begin to clear. It will be cloudy early on overnight, but by sunrise Tuesday, there should not be many clouds left over us. There will be cool temperatures in the morning. Lows will be down to the mid 50s. So, you may want a jacket as you head out the door tomorrow.
Tuesday will be a very nice day. There will be a lot of sunshine with no chance of rain. With the cold front passing through Monday, the temperature will be a little cooler. Highs on Tuesday will reach the lower to mid 70s. This is exactly where the temperature should be around this time of the year. Tuesday will be a great day to get outdoors.
Wednesday will be a very beautiful day also. There will be a lot of sunshine with maybe a few small passing clouds. I do not expect a single drop of rain, either! Temperatures will reach the lower 70s, so it will be rather comfortable in the afternoon.
Thursday will start out nice with limited clouds and plenty of sunshine. Throughout the day, the clouds will begin to increase. Especially later in the day. I still do not expect any rain, though. Temperatures will warm up to the mid 70s. It will not be a bad day at all!
Friday will have more clouds around and not as much sunshine. It will be a cloudy, dreary day. There is also a slight chance of rain, too. I have only a 20% chance right now. As we get closer, we will have a better idea what the weather will do on this day.
Over the upcoming weekend, there will be another cold front approaching. This will bring more rain and likely a few storms as well. As of now, it looks like the front will be passing sometime on Saturday. That is when I have the rain chances the highest at 40%.
By Sunday, I still have a 10% chance of rain. So, I think most, if not all, of the rain will be gone by this time. It will likely still be cloudy though. Temperatures will be a little cooler thanks to the cold front. Highs on Sunday will reach the lower 70s.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.