CPSO to host senior citizen’s fishing rodeo

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office will host the Annual Senior Citizen’s Fishing Rodeo on Friday April 5.
It starts at 7:00 a.m. at the CPSO Farm Pond behind the Calcasieu Correctional Center at 5400 E. Broad Street in Lake Charles. It’s expected to wrap up around 11 a.m.
Participants are asked to bring their own chairs and fishing gear, and only one pole per person. The CPSO will provide help in baiting the lines, removing fish from the hook, if requested, and bait for catching fish.
Refreshments will be furnished. All senior citizens 55 years of age and older in the parish are invited at no charge. For more information, you’re asked to call 491-3737.
