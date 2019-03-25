Cowboys fall to UIW in series finale at home

6th | The Cardinals would score four runs on three hits and extend their lead to 7-1. In the bottom half of the inning, the Cowboys would respond with __ runs of their own. Jake Dickerson would lead off with a single, followed by a base-on-balls by Carson Maxwell, then a single by Jacob Stracner. Now with the bases loaded, Brett Whelton would deliver a clutch two RBI-single up the middle with one out. Next batter, Reid Bourque, would hit the ball in the same spot as Whelton to score Stracner from third and bring the score to 7-4 after the sixth.