CHRISTUS Hospitals in Texas and Louisiana no longer taking Cigna insurance

(KSLA) - CHRISTUS Health announced that hospitals in Texas and Louisiana is not accepting Cigna commercial insurance after the hospital group and the insurance company failed to come to terms on financial compensation.
On March 15, CHRISTUS hospital facilities in Northeast Texas, Louisiana as well as facilities in South Texas and in Southeast Texas went out of network.
On March 1 CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System went out of network. In February, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospitals - Tyler, South Tyler, Jacksonville and Winnsboro and CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic went out of network.
According to CHRISTUS, Cigna members can still come to CHRISTUS Health facilities at network rates for emergency care, high-risk pregnancies after 24 weeks, terminal illness and life threatening conditions and chronic illness.
“As a not-for-profit health system, we’ve asked Cigna only for a minimal increase in our rates, while they are asking us to take a substantial decrease, which isn’t sustainable,” reads the statement on CHRISTUS Health’s website. “We haven’t had an increase in rates from Cigna in more than two years—and in some cases almost 10 years—and just like you, we are faced with rising costs for supplies, pharmaceuticals and other resources.”
To help us cover these costs, we are asking Cigna for a cost of living increase, which many companies provide each year. This means that if your Cigna insurance premiums have increased, you can be sure that money is not coming to CHRISTUS."
Anyone with questions can call CHRISTUS Shreveport -Bossier at (318) 681-5779, CHRISTUS Good Shepherd (Longview and Marshall) at (903) 510-8772 and CHRISTUS St. Michael (903) 614-2965.
