Sheriff’s Office searching for missing person

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing person.
Neil Sweat is a 50-year-old black male who was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, black beanie, blue shirt, with a grey undershirt, khaki pants, and black tennis shoes.
Sweat is 172 lbs, 5′3″ and is diabetic.
He was last seen in the Teal Street area of Lake Charles.
The Sheriff’s Office asks that if you see him to please contact 911.
