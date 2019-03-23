No. 7 LSU baseball falls to No. 5 Georgia in Game 2

ATHENS, GA (WAFB) - No. 7 LSU was held scoreless in its loss to No. 5 Georgia in Game 2 of the weekend series in Athens, GA.
The Tigers fell 2-0 Saturday.
The game was scoreless until the bottom of the eighth inning when Austin Biggar singled to right field to score Chaney Rogers. Then, Riley King hit a sac fly to right field to score Mason Meadows to give the Bulldogs the 2-0 lead.
Cole Henry started on the mound for LSU and took the loss on 7.1 innings of work. He gave up the two runs on two hits. He struck out eight and didn’t walk any batters. He is now 1-1 on the season.
LSU dropped to 17-6 overall and 4-1 in the SEC. Georgia is now 20-3 overall and 4-1 in league play.
The rubber match is scheduled for Sunday at 11 a.m.
