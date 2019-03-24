LSU gymnastics wins SEC Championship

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WAFB) - LSU gymnastics won the SEC Championship at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans Saturday night.
The Tigers scored a 197.900. The other standings:
Florida - 197.750
Alabama - 197.350
Georgia - 197.000
Arkansas - 196.475
Auburn - 196.375
Kentucky - 196.225
Missouri - 195.900
Sarah Finnegan clinched the title for LSU with a perfect 10 on the floor exercise. She also led all gymnasts on bars with a 9.950. Finnegan captured the all-around with a total score of 39.800
This is LSU’s third SEC Championship in a row.
