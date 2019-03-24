First Alert Forecast: Rain chances to start the week, but sunshine returns mid week

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Through the rest of the day today cloud cover remains steady over the area with a few peaks of sunshine. We’ll continue to see winds out of the south helping to increase humidity across the area into the overnight hours. This means chances for patchy fog once again overnight. Thanks to the cloud cover unless sea fog begins to form it shouldn’t be too dense, but continue to check the forecast as this could change as temperatures drop overnight. We’ll see those temperatures bottom out in the upper 60s.
Starting the day on Monday we’ll see that chance for fog so add in a little bit extra drive time in case it becomes dense overnight.In addition, the cold front begins to bring rain chances early in the morning for northern portion of SWLA and that rain chance continues through the afternoon with hit or miss showers and storms. This is because of the slow movement of the front, but that will help keep temperatures warm for once last day reaching 80 through the afternoon. Once the cold front pushes through we’ll see cloud cover clear overnight and temperatures drop into the mid 50s.
Tuesday we’ll start off on the chilly side in the mid to low 50s across the area, so a jacket would be a good idea. We’ll also see winds shift to out of the north helping to usher in cooler and drier air so temperatures through the afternoon only reach the low 70s even with sunny skies! Overnight temperatures will drop even lower than the previous night down into the mid to upper 40s.
Wednesday will be another jacket day with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s and winds out of the north. Even with sunny skies we only warm into the low 70s through the afternoon before dropping into the low 50s overnight.
High pressure that was keeping us dry Tuesday and Wednesday moves to the east shifting the wind direction and increasing cloud cover and humidity. This means partly cloudy skies for Thursday with temperatures rebounding into the mid to upper 70s through the afternoon. Overnight temperatures fall into the low 60s with cloud cover steadily increasing.
We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies through Friday as rain chances are back in the forecast as our next cold front approaches the area. This cold front is another slow mover with rain chances into the weekend as the main chance for rain moves through on Saturday with a few thunderstorms possible. Models are showing rain lingering behind this front and keeping rain chances in the forecast for the following couple of days as we do not get the clear out after the cold front we have been experiencing.
