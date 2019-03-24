First Alert Forecast: Rain chances to start the week, but sunshine returns mid week

Starting the day on Monday we’ll see that chance for fog so add in a little bit extra drive time in case it becomes dense overnight.In addition, the cold front begins to bring rain chances early in the morning for northern portion of SWLA and that rain chance continues through the afternoon with hit or miss showers and storms. This is because of the slow movement of the front, but that will help keep temperatures warm for once last day reaching 80 through the afternoon. Once the cold front pushes through we’ll see cloud cover clear overnight and temperatures drop into the mid 50s.