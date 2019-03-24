Cowboys drop second straight to UIW

4th | After holding the Cardinals scoreless in the top half, the Cowboys would put their first run on the board. Carson Maxwell lead off the inning with a walk, followed by a double by Jacob Stracner down the left field line to put runners on second and third with only one out for senior Dustin Duhon. Duhon would then hit a weak line drive into left field to score Maxwell from third and advance Stracner to third. Duhon and Stracner would get stranded on base to end the inning with the score 3-1.