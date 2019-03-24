Astros sign Justin Verlander to three-year contract

Verlander, 36, put together one of the most dominant seasons of his outstanding career last season, finishing second in the Cy Young voting after leading or finishing at the top of the leader boards among American League starters in several significant categories. He led all Major League pitchers in WHIP with an 0.90 clip, which marked the third-lowest number for an AL starter in the last 50 seasons (min. 175 IP). Additionally, Verlander led the AL in pitching WAR (6.8), strikeouts (290), opponent on-base percentage (.242), strikeout to walk ratio (7.78) and road wins (12-2), and was second in innings pitched (214.0). He also ranked third in ERA (2.52) and opponent batting average (.200).