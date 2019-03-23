Sports Person of the Week - Andrew Sheridan

EUNICE, LA (KPLC) - Once Andrew Sheridan stepped foot in Eunice he immediately made a name for himself-- but he understands to get to that point, it took time.
“It starts before I step onto the mound. I try to stack up good days," Sheridan said. "Each practice day I try to focus on each thing leading up to my appearance that week.”
“Pitchers have to throw strikes and he’s able to do that. He’s able to do that with command and in three pitches," said LSU Eunice head coach Jeff Willis. "Anytime a guy can do that he eliminates the big inning. He’s able to manage innings if he gets himself in a little bit of trouble and guys are going to have to hit in order to beat him.”
And beating him hasn’t been the easiest task for opposing teams. The Sulphur alum has only one loss in his collegiate career, going undefeated during his freshman season, helping his Bengals win their sixth national championship.
“It was awesome, it showed me that there’s still a lot of work to be done throughout the next three years of my college career," said Sheridan. "It set the bar and now I want to win three more.”
And his performance this season reflects that. Sheridan is top-10 in the country in strikeouts and is second in wins. His 1.83 ERA also sits him high in the rankings. But it’s not the stats or titles that motivate Sheridan.
“I try not to set goals based on my performance. I try to set interior goals to help myself succeed on the field," Sheridan added. "I don’t set external goals I set internal goals.”
“He doesn’t get ahead of himself too often as well. To be able to do that and be the same guy as well every day and you know what you’re going to get from a coaching standpoint with him on the mound, he’s going to give you a chance to win each and every time out," explained Willis.
