McNeese splits DH with Northwestern State

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - McNeese softball split a Southland Conference doubleheader here Saturday against Northwestern State to take the overall series 2-1. McNeese picked up the first game of the doubleheader by a 5-2 score then dropped the nightcap 4-3 in eight innings.
McNeese 15-18, 6-3 SLC combined for 19 hits on the day including three extra base hits. Senior Aubree Turbeville led McNeese on the day with four hits including a double and two RBI.
Freshman Saleen Flores (1-3) picked up her first collegiate win in relief of starter Amber Coons. Flores tossed five shutout innings and allowed only two hits with five strikeouts.
With the split, Northwestern State falls to 14-16 overall and also 6-3 in the SLC. The Lady Demons came back from being down 3-0 after four innings to score four runs in three of the last four innings to take the nightcap.
GAME 1 (McNeese 5, NW State 2)
T1- NW State took an early 2-0 lead off a two-run home run by Alexis Perry (NW St. 2, McN 0)
B1- McNeese tied the game with two runs on an RBI up the middle by Demi Boudreaux that scored Cori McCrary who single to left. A double to deep left field by Aubree Turbeville scored Boudreaux. (McN 2, NW St. 2)
T3- Saleen Flores replaced starter Amber Coons with a runner on first base. Flores got the Cowgirls out of a jam with the go ahead run on third base to end the inning. (McN 2, NW St. 2)
B3- McNeese take the lead on RBI singles by Boudreaux and Turbeville (McN 4, NW St. 2)
B4- A single up the middle by Alexandria Saldivar scored Haylee Brinlee from second base. Brinlee led the inning off with a single up the middle. (McN 5, NW St. 2)
NOTES
- McNeese collected 12 hits in the game and was led by Cory McCrary and Aubree Turbeville who had three apiece
- Boudreaux and Turbeville accounted for four of the five Cowgirl runs, both players had two RBI’s apiece
- McNeese got extra base hits from McCrary and Turbeville, both picking up doubles
- Saleen Flores picked up her first career win after five shutout innings in relief of starter Amber Coons. Flores allowed only two hits and struck out five
GAME 2 (NW State 4, McNeese 3, 8 innings)
B1- McNeese took a 1-0 lead on RBI double t centerfield by Boudreaux that scored McClain (McN 1, NW St. 0)
B2- McNeese scored two more runs on RBI sac bunt by Megan Holmes and an RBI single by McClain (McN 3, NW St. 2)
T5- NW State cut into the lead off a two-run homerun by Maggie Black (McN 3, NW St. 2)
T7- NW State tied the game on a two out pinch-hit RBI single by Emma Hawthorne (McN 3, NW St. 3)
B7- McNeese left the go ahead runner stranded on third with one out after Boudreaux drew a leadoff walk. Pinch runner Alayis Seneca moved into scoring position on a ground out by Turbeville. Seneca went to third on a stolen base. McNeese attempted a squeeze bunt but Wright popped out to the catch, keeping Seneca on third. Toni Perrin then popped out to second base to end the threat.
T8- NW State took the lead on a sacrifice fly to right field by Riley Cantrell
B8- NW State pitcher E.C. Delafield got three straight ground outs to end the game (NW St. 4, McN 3)
NOTES
- McNeese left five runners stranded, three in scoring position
- Left the what would have been the tying run stranded on third base in the bottom of the sixth with one out
- Picked up seven hits in the game and was led by McClain’s 3 for 4 plate appearance
- Used three pitchers, Caroline Settle, Saleen Flores, and Alexsandra Flores
- NW State outhit McNeese 9-7 led by Maggie Black’s three hits including a two run home run in the fifth inning
