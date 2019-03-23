McClain moves up to second in career hits as McNeese downs Northwestern State

March 22, 2019 at 9:52 PM CDT - Updated March 22 at 10:10 PM

LAKE CHARLES— Senior outfielder Justyce McClain moved into second place in McNeese career hits in a 3-1 Southland Conference softball opening series win against Northwestern State Friday night.

The series will conclude with a noon doubleheader on Saturday which has been designated as Military Appreciation Day. All military personnel with a Military ID or in uniform will have free admission.

McClain, the native of Phoenix, Arizona, moved into second place behind All-American Erika Piancastelli with her 231st career hit in the fourth inning on a one out single up the middle. The career record is 253.

SCORING INNINGS

B1- Justyce Mcclain led the inning off with a single to left then went to third on a sac bunt by Cori McCrary. McClain scored on a RBI single to centerfield by Demi Boudreaux (McN 1, NW St. 0)

B3- McNeese added two more runs on a NW State error and a RBI single to centerfield by Aubree Turbeville (McN 3, NW St. 0)

T6- NW State gets on the board via a solo homerun off the bat of Alexis Perry (McN 3, NW St. 1)

