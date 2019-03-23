Justin Brown’s family pleas for answers on the five year anniversary of the hit and run that took his life

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Saturday marks five years since the death of Justin Brown, a 26-year-old who was killed in a hit and run at the corner of Tank Farm Road and Tuna Lane in Lake Charles.
The person responsible was never found, and his family has never found their closure.
Brown was a father of three little girls. The oldest of whom, Sydney Brown, is ten years old now and has fond memories of her dad.
“That he was funny," Sydney said.
The younger two remember Brown through photos and memories. “The children were his heart, and they loved their daddy so much, because they were so spoiled behind him," said Phyllis Brown, Justin’s mother.
She not only lost her son, she watched her grandchildren lose their father.
But even through her tears, remembering Justin still brings a smile to her face.
“Sometimes I just sit at home and think about something stupid or funny he would say, I think about the times he used to play with his sisters and his brothers, and just give them so much trouble,” Phyllis said.
Brown’s family describes him as a light to anyone around him.
“If you were having a bad day, you go around with Justin, and he was guaranteed to make you smile," said Terri Brown, one of Justin’s sisters.
His other sisters agreed, saying Brown never met a stranger, and he’d do anything he could to help others.
“One time I seen him, and there was a homeless man, on the street, and he took off his shoes and gave it to him, like that’s just him," said Kyrianna Brown, another of Justin’s sisters.
Early in the morning on March 23, 2014, all of that was taken away.
“We do have an eye-witness that said they saw, or heard, what they felt like somebody hit something, debris in the road, they were sitting on their porch having coffee, it was a very, very foggy morning, and they didn’t see them stop ‚they saw break lights briefly, but the person never actually stopped," said Sheriff Tony Mancuso with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Mancuso said they believe Brown was lying in the road when he was hit, but that’s no excuse for the person who didn’t stop, or return to the scene.
“There’s no question they know they hit something, because even the witnesses say they saw the brake lights come on, but the car didn’t speed off, it just basically hit the brakes, and kept on going," said Mancuso.
He said because the witnesses didn’t get a clear look at the vehicle, all they had to go on was the possibility that it was a white, older model car, traveling East on W. Tank Farm Road.
“Basically we had one little small piece of plastic that may or may not have come off that particular car," Mancuso said.
The case is now considered cold, but Mancuso said the only way it will ever be closed is with the arrest of a suspect.
That’s enough to give Brown’s family hope to keep fighting for justice.
“I just want peace. Like, you know, I just want to find out like you know, who did it, just to get some kind of closure in my heart," said Kyrianna.
They all have the same plea to anyone who might have information.
“Just call," Phyllis said. "Just let us know what was going on, it’s been five years and I’m still standing in the same place.”
If you have any information about the case, you can anonymously call the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office through CrimeStoppers at 337-439-2222 or 1-800-737-8677.
You can also call the Sheriff’s Office directly at 337-491-7326.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.