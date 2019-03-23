First Alert Forecast: Weak cold front moves through Monday

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Through the rest of the day today expect a few passing clouds with temperatures topping out in the low to mid 70s. Through the evening hours we begin to see cloud cover increase and temperatures falling into the upper 50s. We do have that chance for patchy fog again as winds are out of the south increasing humidity across SWLA.
To start our Sunday we’ll see that patchy fog with temperatures in the upper 50s. So as you are headed out the door a light jacket might be a good idea along with a few extra minutes of drive time with the fog chances. Through mid-morning the fog will begin to dissipate and we’ll be left with a mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon. Temperatures top out in the upper 70s before falling to the low 60s overnight. We do see cloud cover increasing ahead of a cold front with rain low through the evening hours. We once again see that chance for some fog as we’ll see dewpoints up ahead of our next cold front.
Monday will start off pretty similar to Sunday morning with that chance for fog and temperatures mild in the low 60s. Fog is expected to stick around through the late morning hours before that cold front moves in later in the afternoon hours. Right now the morning commute is looking clear from the rain, but continue to monitor the forecast for that chance of some patchy to dense fog. As you head out the door Monday, grab the umbrella as that rain chance arrives during the afternoon hours. We could hear a couple of rumbles as this system moves through, but the showers and storms are expected to be hit or miss through the afternoon hours as the main chance for rain is to our north. Temperatures through the afternoon reach almost 80 degrees before we see a cool down overnight with temperatures falling into the low 50s.
Tuesday will start off much nicer with sunny skies and seasonal temperatures. Even with plenty of sunshine, temperatures only reach the low 70s thanks to that drier and cooler air funneling in behind the cold front. A light jacket might be necessary through the afternoon as winds will be out of the north! Into the evening hours temperatures will start to fall bottoming out in the upper 40s overnight.
Wednesday morning will require a jacket once again with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s and warming into the low 70s through the afternoon. We’ll see plenty of sunshine again as high pressure keeps us dry!
As that high pressure moves to the east into Thursday we’ll see cloud cover making a return! Thursday we’ll start the day with temperatures in the low to mid 50s with cloud cover increasing through the afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the mid 70s as winds shift to out of the south.
Friday brings that next chance for rain with a few hit or miss showers through the afternoon. Temperatures reach the upper 70s before falling to the low 60s overnight.
The models don’t agree on the forecast for next weekend as one has us bone dry through the weekend holding off on the heaviest of the rain until Monday and the other has rainy through the weekend with the next cold front passing through. Because models are handling next weekend so poorly, I have split the difference and put rain chances at 40% through next weekend as the forecast confidence is low.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.