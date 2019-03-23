First Alert Forecast: Weak cold front moves through Monday

Monday will start off pretty similar to Sunday morning with that chance for fog and temperatures mild in the low 60s. Fog is expected to stick around through the late morning hours before that cold front moves in later in the afternoon hours. Right now the morning commute is looking clear from the rain, but continue to monitor the forecast for that chance of some patchy to dense fog. As you head out the door Monday, grab the umbrella as that rain chance arrives during the afternoon hours. We could hear a couple of rumbles as this system moves through, but the showers and storms are expected to be hit or miss through the afternoon hours as the main chance for rain is to our north. Temperatures through the afternoon reach almost 80 degrees before we see a cool down overnight with temperatures falling into the low 50s.