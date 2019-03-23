Cowboys fall to UIW in first game of weekend series

5th | After holding the Cardinals scoreless in the top half, the Cowboys would score their first runs in the bottom of the inning. Senior Carson Maxwell would lead off with a single through the left side of the infield, followed by a walk by freshman Payton Harden two batters later. Senior Jacob Stracner would then deliver with one out and hit an RBI-single through the left side and plate the Cowboys first run to cut the UIW lead to 3-1 after the fifth.