Weather with Ben: Alexandria Achane

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Today’s Weather with Ben junior meteorologist is Alexandria Achane, or Zandi.
Zandi is student at F. K. White. She enjoys reading, speech and debate club, public speaking, participating in sports, winning school pageants, student council member and journalism.
She also plays the alto saxophone and will be performing at the end-of-the-year concert. She enjoys speaking in front of people.
When she grows up, she wants to be a family court judge.
