Teen allegedly sets fire to home from which family was being evicted

DEQUINCY, LA (KPLC) - A 17-year-old girl has been arrested for allegedly setting fire to a rental home her family was being evicted from on Jefferson Street, according to a Facebook post from the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal.
The DeQuincy Fire Department requested the assistance of the SFM in determining the cause of the house fire on the evening of March 20, says Ashley Rodrigue, SFM Public Affairs Director. After an assessment, investigators determined that there were multiple areas of origin and that the fire was intentionally set, Rodrigue says.
Investigators determined that the teen was the only one in the home at the time of the fire, says Rodrigue.
Rodrigue says after an interview with the investigators, a warrant was obtained for the teen’s arrest. The juvenile suspect turned herself in to the Office of Juvenile Justice in Lake Charles, accompanied by a guardian, on March 21.
The suspect faces one count of simple arson.
