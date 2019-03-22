SWLA Arrest Report - March 21, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for March 21, 2019.
Timothy Wayne Williams Jr., 28, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
Stephen Austin Berniard, 43, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; disturbing the peace.
Isabel Delean, 27, Edinborough, TX: First offense DWI.
Tyler Gene Trahan, 26, Lake Charles: First offense battery of a dating partner; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Zachary Chase Dimas, 25, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; contempt of court; contempt of court; contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; instate detainer.
Jacob Daniel Duplantis, 25, Kentwood: Contempt of court; failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator.
Kristie Gale Guidry, 44, Iowa: instate detainer.
Adam Cornelius Buller, 34, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.
Christopher James Soileau, 31, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Chantz Williams McMillion, 61, Houston, TX: Filing or maintaining false public records.
Brooke Skye Meyer, 20, Welsh: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I narcotic; instate detainer.
Dustin Paul Courmier, 28, Vinton: Resisting an officer; property damage under $1,000; simple assault; contempt of court; contempt of court; contempt of court.
Tyron Nelson Withers, 36, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; 3rd offense possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule 2 drug; money laundering; possession of a firearm by a felon; illegal carrying of weapons; money laundering; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Chance Louis Thibodeaux, 24, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
Joseph Brian Horton, 47, Sulphur: Aggravated assault on a peace officer with a firearm.
Justyne Michael McGruder, 34, Lake Charles: Unlawfully prescribing, distributing, dispensing, or assisting in illegally obtaining controlled dangerous substances; altered prescription for a CDS.
Donovan Eugene Moore Jr., 21, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft under $1,000; burglary; theft under $1,000; burglary; theft under $1,000; burglary; contempt of court; contempt of court; contempt of court.
Patrick Layne Kelley, 28, Jennings: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Skye Chanique Lofton-Cain, 27, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; money laundering; illegal carrying of weapons; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less) possession of a Schedule V drug.
Shaiqwon Da’Vante Marshall, 23, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm.
Jason Paul Joubert, 40, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; contempt of court; instate detainer.
Dquan Tommie Arnaz Coleman, 19, Lake Charles: Second degree murder; obstruction of justice.
Derrick Wayne Brown, 33, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
Brandon Antonio Carter, 34, Lake Charles: Careless operation; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I narcotic; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II narcotic; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a firearm by a felon; Illegal carrying of weapons; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Eva Danielle Doucett, 22, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.
Soloman Tye Martin, 18, Lake Charles: Second degree murder.
Jamall Joseph Miller, 28, Lake Charles: No turn signals; second degree murder.
Dcorion Lamarr Malveaux, 17, Lake Charles: Unregistered vehicle; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I narcotic; possession of drug paraphernalia; contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.
Deonta Damon Wheeler, 18, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I narcotic; contributing to the delinquency of juveniles; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Diamonique Yvette Tezeno, 26, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; contempt of court; contempt of court; theft under $1,000.
Andres Aguilar-Morales, 27, Lake Charles: First offense DWI; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles.
