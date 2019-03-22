Sentencing date set for Rodney Bailey

VERNON PARISH, LA (KPLC) - Rodney Bailey Jr. is facing up to 80 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree cruelty to a juvenile and obstruction of justice. His sentencing date has been set for April 10, according to a post by Lydia Magallanes KALB.
Bailey pleaded guilty in connection with the death of 2-year-old Willow Rain Renteria-Molina in February, 2019. As part of plea deal, the state agreed it would not habitualize him and Bailey waived his right to appeal.
According to the factual basis for the indictment presented at the plea hearing, alcohol, codeine, amphetamine, methamphetamine and dyphanhydramine were found in Renteria-Molina’s system.
The indictment reads that Bailey gave her the alcohol and drugs while she had a head injury and did not seek appropriate medical treatment, “thereby causing serious bodily injury and neurological impairment to the child.”
After she died, he stuffed her body in a duffel bag, then dumped her body in Beauregard.
Bailey’s sentence will be set by Judge Tony Bennett on April 10. Each of his criminal charges carry a maximum 40 year sentence.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.