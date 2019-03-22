Roydell Brown named to 2nd team NABC All-District 23

KANSAS CITY (KPLC) - Roydell Brown, McNeese’s leading scorer and rebounder despite missing the last 8 ½ games due to an injury, has been named to the 2018-19 NABC Division I All-District 23 Second Team, the organization has released.
Brown, a native of New Orleans, wrapped up his first season with the Cowboys after transferring from Southwest Mississippi College and averaged 14.5 points and 9.5 rebounds per game in 23 games played on the season, and averaged 19.5 points and 9.2 rebounds in 10 Southland Conference games played.
A starter in 22 games, he led the league in rebounding and with 11 double-doubles before suffering an ankle injury in the second half against Northwestern State on Feb. 9.
An All-SLC honorable mention recipient, Brown scored double-figures in 17 of 23 games and netted 20 or more points seven times. His 11 double-doubles at the time of his injury ranked 14th in the NCAA.
In his final six games played, he averaged 23.2 points per game and scored 20 or more in five of those, including a career-best 28 points in a home win over HBU. In that Feb. 9 game against NSU, he scored 21 points in 29 minutes before rolling his ankle midway through the second half.
NABC Division I All-District Teams
First Team
Ishmael Lane, Northwestern State
Shannon Bogues, Stephen F. Austin
Josh Delaney, Sam Houston State
Marlain Veal, Southeastern Louisiana
Kevon Harris, Stephen F. Austin
Second Team
Cameron Delaney, Sam Houston State
Josh Nzeakor, Lamar
Ezekiel Charles, New Orleans
Kai Mitchell, Sam Houston State
Roydell Brown, McNeese
